ECSO: Teenager Arrested for Bringing Loaded Gun to Middle School

PENSACOLA, FL (WKRG) — A 14-year-old has been arrested in Pensacola after investigators say he brought a loaded gun to his middle school.

The public relations department of the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says DiNari Delon Shields, 14, was discovered by school officials to be carrying a loaded gun at Bellview Middle School in Pensacola.

Around 9:30 Thursday morning, administrators told authorities that a student might be carrying a loaded firearm. The school resource officer found Shields with a loaded gun in his possession, deputies said.

Shields is charged with carrying a concealed firearm, posession of a firearm by a person under 18-years-old, and possession of a firearm on school property.

The arrest was made at Bellview Middle School. More tonight on News 5 in our evening newscasts.