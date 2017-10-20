Dozens of Guns Stolen This Year From Cars in Fairhope

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Police in Fairhope say they’ve seen an uptick in the amount of car thefts in recent months so they’re reminding residents to lock their cars.

The act can save a lot of money and a trip to the police department.

Police say the thefts used to be condensed to certain neighborhoods but now they’re happening all over the city.

The department says 25 guns have been taken to date this year along with medications, laptops, expensive sunglasses and much more.

A few years back, Fairhope resident, Thomas Christiansan, was a victim of theft. “They broke into my car, took my wallet, took some beer I had in there.They opened my unlocked car”

Since then, Christiansan says he always locks his car.

Another Fairhope resident says she’s become paranoid about the thought of being a victim of theft. “I go to bed at night and I’m just about to fall asleep but all of a sudden this thought comes to my head, did I lock my car? Nope can’t rest with that so I have to get out of bed, come down in my pajamas and make sure my cars locked, ” says Vicki Ciram.

Fairhope police say as of October 20th of this year, it’s had 127 car theft complaints. That’s right on track with 2016’s number of 159.

Resident Wendell Barnhill says he not only locks his wheels but he keeps extra security on his property. “I have cameras inside and outside of the house, dogs that bark and will bite and I’m armed at all times.”

Police say if you’ve been a victim of theft, call their department at 251-928-2385.