City Councilman Arrested On Sex Charges

DALEVILLE, Ala. (AP) – A south Alabama city councilman has been arrested on sexual abuse charges.

Dale County District Judge Stan Garner’s office confirmed Thursday that 61-year-old Marvin Len Wise faces charges of rape second-degree, sodomy second-degree, two counts of sexual abuse second-degree and enticing a child for unlawful purposes.

WSFA-TV reports the Daleville City councilman was arrested Wednesday. He’s being held at the Dale County Jail on $60,000 bond. It was unclear if he’s represented by an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

WTVY-TV reports the victim, a girl, was under 16 when the alleged crimes occurred.

Officials say more charges and arrests are expected.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 2.

Wise was appointed to the council in 2015 then won election to a full term in 2016.

