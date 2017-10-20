CAUGHT ON CAMERA: African-American Protester Hugs Man Wearing Swastika, Asks “Why Don’t You Like Me?”

(CNN) — An unusual moment was caught on camera Thursday during protests outside white nationalist Richard Spencer’s speech at the University of Florida.

The video, taken by law student Adam Samei, shows an African-American man hugging someone wearing a shirt with Nazi swastikas.

The African-American man can be seen asking the purported Nazi supporter why he doesn’t like him.

Samei says the man wearing the swastikas was later punched by a random protester unrelated to those involved in the video.

The man was then removed from the protest by police for security reasons.