BREAKING: Quik Pick Shooting Victim Dies

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) —

UPDATE: Friday, 9:10 a.m.: According to Mobile Police, the 21-year-old victim died at the hospital. The second victim, an eighteen year old, is expected to survive.

Mobile Police responded to reports of a person shot at the Quik Pick gas station on St. Stephens Road Thursday night.

Mobile Police have confirmed that two men were shot, an 18-year-old and 21-year-old.

They say that one person has suffered a gunshot wound to the head. As that victim was transported to the hospital, they learned of a second victim had suffered two gunshot wounds to the side.

Mobile Police say that both victims have critical injuries.

Witnesses on the scene say that they saw a man shot in the head and was not moving.

At this time, there is no word on if anyone is in police custody.

Camera crews from The First 48 were also on the scene.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.