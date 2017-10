Mobile Fire-Rescue fire investigators need the public’s help in locating a suspect in an arson to a church four years ago.

Investigators are searching for Michael Wayne Cooley, 40, described as a white male, 5’11”, 135lbs, brown eyes, medium build and partial baldness.

Cooley is the suspect in the arson of a church at 505 St. Louis Street in April 2013.

Anyone with Information is ask to call the Mobile Fire-Rescue Arson Unit at (251) 402-4407.