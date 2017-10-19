WATCH LIVE: Protesters take to streets during Richard Spencer speech at UF

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – About 1,000 protesters took to the streets ahead of white nationalist Richard Spencer’s scheduled speech Thursday at the University of Florida. Students, alumni and other Floridians have been taking part in the marches.

The protesters said they are against what Spencer stands for. “I believe we need to resist hateful ideologies,” a protester from Jacksonville who has a multiracial family said.

The demonstrations have been very peaceful. “It’s almost like a celebration,” he said of the atmosphere.

Eagle 8 captured a confrontation between the crowd and a man wearing a shirt with swastikas just after 3 p.m. just after Spencer began to speak.

The man was possibly hit by the protesters and is being escorted off campus by law enforcement.

Police and law enforcement are escorting those causing problems from the campus.



A massive security presence is in force with more than 500 officers on hand. They are standing in front of the Curtis Phillips Performing Arts Center Spencer, where Spencer will speak for the first time since the deadly rallies in Charlottesville in August. The speech is schedule for 2:30 p.m.

Troopers are equipped with riot shields and nearby roads are shut down. Troopers are on the ground, perched on rooftops and inside buildings, ready to handle any outbreak of violence.

Shortly after noon on Thursday, police arrested one man on a charge of having a firearm on campus. WFLA crews were there when the man was escorted away in handcuffs.

“We’ve had a lot of discussions on campus about the First Amendment and free speech,” university President W. Kent Fuchs said in a telephone interview with NBC News. “It’s been surprising to many students that hate speech cannot be banned from a public university.”

Many students claim they will be protesting peacefully outside of the Phillips Center where Spencer is scheduled to speak. The group “No Nazis at UF” has more than 1,000 people on its Facebook page. One parking lot will be reserved for protesters.

Other students will participate in a virtual assembly during Richard Spencer’s speech.

Some students have written statements promoting unity on campus sidewalks. One says, “Diversity is beautiful” another says “I won’t back down. Stand up for love.”

The university is working closely with all law enforcement on campus. They urge anyone on campus during the event to download the GATORSAFE app and to call 911 if they see anything suspicious.

On Monday, Florida Governor Rick Scott declared a state of emergency ahead of Spencer’s speech.

UF has released a long list of items that are banned from today’s event.