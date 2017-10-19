TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic Light out after Two-Vehicle Crash in Mobile

Published: Updated:

Mobile, AL (WKRG)- Traffic light is out after a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Cottage Hill Road at Schillinger Road South Thursday morning.

The accident does involve injuries.

One of the drivers was trapped in his car for about 30 minutes while crews worked to free him.  He was taken to the hospital for treament.

We were told the impact of the crash also knocked out the traffic lights at the intersection.

No word yet on what caused the accident, it is under investigation.

Avoid the area while crews work to restore power in the area.

 

