Teen Gets 25 Years for Shooting that Cost a Woman her Eye

By Published:

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) – One of six teenagers charged in a shooting on Monterey Street in Midtown Mobile back in 2015 has been sentenced to 25 years in prison. Michael Williams entered a guilty plea to attempted murder back in May. In exchange, the state dropped two charges against him, 1st degree robbery and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

The shooting happened in June 2015 at the intersection of Monterey and Dauphin Streets. The victim was shot in the face while sitting at a red light. Maria Williamson lost an eye because of the shooting. She had just gotten off of work at Mellow Mushroom on Airport. Williams admitted to being the shooter, but the defense asked for leniency because Williams was 15-years-old at the time of the shooting.  But the judge told Williams, “doing adult things has adult consequences.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s