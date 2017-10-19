Supreme Court Allows Alabama Execution To Proceed

ATMORE, Alabama (WKRG/AP) – The United States Supreme Court has overturned a lower court order staying the execution of Torrey McNabb. The execution is scheduled for Thursday at 6:00pm at Holman Prison in Atmore.

McNabb was convicted in the 1997 shooting death of Montgomery police Officer Anderson Gordon. Prosecutors say McNabb shot Gordon multiple times after he arrived at a traffic accident. McNabb caused the crash while fleeing a bail bondsmen.

Alabama Department of Corrections officials announced Wednesday they were proceeding with preparations for the execution while they awaited the Courts decision.

Justice Breyer and Justice Sotomayor would have allowed the stay to stand.