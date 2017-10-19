Steel Production Company Moving Headquarters, Bringing New Jobs to Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Big economic news for the city of Mobile was announced Thursday at the Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce meeting. SSAB Steel announced their intention to relocate its headquarters to Mobile.

SSAB currently has a footprint in Mobile County with a plant in Axis that opened in the early-2000s, but now they will relocate their headquarters from Montpelier, Iowa and bring an economic boost to the Port City.

On Thursday, Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson said the announcement means 60 new jobs will be coming to the city of Mobile.

Lower Alabama Congressman Bradley Bryne tweeted, “SSAB’s decision to move their headquarters to Mobile is just another indicator that our local economy continues to boom!”

According to the company’s website, “SSAB is a highly-specialized global steel company driven by close customer relationships. SSAB develops high-strength steels and provides services for better performance and sustainability. The company is a leading producer on the global market for Advanced High-Strength Steels (AHSS) and Quenched & Tempered Steels (Q&T), strip, plate and tubular products, as well as construction solutions. SSAB’s steels and services help to make end products lighter and increase their strength and lifespan.”

SSAB currently employs more than 16,000 workers in 50 different countries around the world.

