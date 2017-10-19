Randy Patrick’s Real Men Wear Pink Race Car Clears Inspection at Kansas Speedway

(WKRG) — The season is coming to a close for the ARCA life of the Rousch Chassis #461, better known as “Black Betty”.

Thomas “Moose” Praytor took Betty for her first spin in 2014 at the ARCA Mobile 200 and was the car he recorded his best career ARCA finish in.

“Betty and I have made a lot of miles together and with ARCA changing the wheelbase rule in 2018 this will be the last time I get to drive her in an ARCA race,” said Praytor.

October is Breast Cancer awareness month and Praytor has joined forces with News 5’s Randy Patrick to help raise money for the American Cancer Society’s “Real Men Wear Pink”.

Randy’s name is on the side of “Black Betty” for the Kansas 150 race at the Kansas Speedway.

The Randy Patrick quarter panels have turned into a fundraising game in Mobile.

Click this link to make a donation in Randy’s name: http://main.acsevents.org/site/TR/MakingStridesAgainstBreastCancer/MSABCCY17MS?px=46103311&pg=personal&fr_id=85085