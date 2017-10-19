Police Answering “Shots Fired” Call at George Hall Elementary Witness Shooting at Nearby Rec Center

According to a Press release from Mobile Police Department:

On Wednesday, October 18, 2017 at approximately 3:30 p.m. police were sitting in the parking lot across from the George Hall Elementary School, after clearing a shots fired call at the school, when two suspects drove by the Harmon Rec Center and started shooting at the kids gathering in front of the building. Officers caught the suspects at Midway Avenue and Ghent Street. The gun was found on the side of the road. Morgan Peters, 18, and Desmond Nelson, 18, were arrested.

Morgan Peters
Source: Mobile Co. Sheriff’s Office
Desmond Nelson
Source: Mobile County Sheriff’s Office

