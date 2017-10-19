Pensacola Interstate Fair Kicks Off 83rd Year

PENSACOLA Fla. (WKRG) — Thursday marks the start of eleven fun days in Pensacola as its Interstate Fair officially kicks off.

A couple hundred people flowed through the gates when the fair opened at four Thursday afternoon and it’s been steady since then. Some people say they’re coming for the rides and food, and one couple says they’ve been coming to the fair every year for the last 33 years for their wedding anniversary.

The fair is managed by the Frenkel family who started it a whopping 83 years ago. It has over 100 vendors and over 60 carnival rides.

Those rides are provided by ‘Reithoffer Shows’ who claims it has some of the safest rides in the country.

The owner tells News 5 the rides were all inspected by the state before the fair opened and are inspected daily by Reithoffer employees.

“They look at how the rides are set up to make sure they’re set up properly, they look for wear points where the rides are put together, they check out everything. Unless you’re good and your equipment is in great shape, you can’t pass in the state of Florida,” said owner and CEO of the company, Richard Reithoffer.

Officials with the fair also tell me it’s spending 140-thousand dollars on security this year to make sure you and your family stay safe.

It will be open for eleven days so there’s plenty of time for you to check out the food, take a ride on a helicopter or experience the petting zoo.

Click here for more information: http://www.pensacolafair.com/