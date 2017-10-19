Pelican Found Wrapped in Electrical Tape, Tortured in Baldwin County

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — A brown pelican was found dead in Baldwin County with its beak and feet bound with electrical tape, according to a Facebook post from the Alabama Ecological Services Field Office.

The post says someone left the bird to die at Pelican Point, also known as Mullet Point.

The office says the crime violates the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, which is a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $500 or six months behind bars, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

If you have any information that might help catch whoever did this, please contact the Alabama Ecological Services Field Office at 251-441-5787.

