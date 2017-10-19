FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — A brown pelican was found dead in Baldwin County with its beak and feet bound with electrical tape, according to a Facebook post from the Alabama Ecological Services Field Office.
The post says someone left the bird to die at Pelican Point, also known as Mullet Point.
The office says the crime violates the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, which is a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $500 or six months behind bars, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
If you have any information that might help catch whoever did this, please contact the Alabama Ecological Services Field Office at 251-441-5787.
Pelican Found Wrapped in Electrical Tape, Tortured in Baldwin County
Pelican Found Wrapped in Electrical Tape, Tortured in Baldwin County x
Latest Galleries
-
Large-Scale Marijuana Bust in Wilmer
-
Large-Scale Marijuana Bust in Wilmer
-
Noose Found Hanging Outside Alabama Church
-
Noose Found Hanging Outside Alabama Church
-
British Model Kidnapped
-
Illinois Street Shooting
-
Illinois Street Shooting
-
Rawson Lane Homicide Suspects
-
Rawson Lane Homicide Suspects
-
Rawson Lane Homicide Suspects