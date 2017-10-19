ONLY ON 5: Dash Cam Footage Shows ECSO Deputy Crashing Into House

Related Coverage ECSO Deputy Car Crashes into Home

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — News 5 has obtained dash cam video that shows an Escambia County Sheriff’s deputy crashing into a Pensacola home.

The crash happened on Oct. 8th at a home on the 3300 block of North West Street.

According to a report released by the Florida Highway Patrol, Deputy George D. Lloyd was driving a marked Escambia Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle responding to a burglary in progress. The deputy then lost control of the vehicle and left the roadway.

The vehicle struck the front of the house, going through the wall. No one was hurt.

News 5 crews were on the scene after the crash happened and were able to interview the residents of the home. The man sitting inside of the room when the car crashed said he was lucky to be alive.

