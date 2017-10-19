LIVE Traffic Blog

5:55 A.M.-Some earlier accidents continuing to cause delays in the Mobile area here on this early Thursday including the intersections of Cottage Hill and Schillinger including the traffic light out in that area so treat that as a four-way stop. Another area Tanner Williams at Glen Acres Drive an accident that also involved injuries there. We are looking good coming down I-65 and no problems right now on the Bayway or Causeway. In Pensacola, Florida Highway Patrol on the scene of an accident at Sycamore Drive and Amber street where the roadway is blocked so avoid that area as well.

5:35 A.M.-We had an earlier accident with injuries at the intersection of Cottage Hill and Schillinger and that traffic light is out as well so either avoid that intersection or expected delays as they’re trying to get that taken care of. Another accident involving injuries to the intersection Tanner Williams and Glen Acres Drive, still trying to get that cleared from earlier. No problems right now on the Bayway or Causeway. We’re looking good through both tunnels. And in Pensacola Florida Highway Patrol reporting an accident Sycamore Drive and Amber Street with the roadway blocked

5:06 A.M.-We begin your early Thursday morning commute with an accident involving injuries and two vehicles at the intersection of Cottage Hill and Schillinger. Emergency vehicles, Highway Patrol and Mobile police are on the scene so avoid that intersection. Looking good through the rest of Mobile; no problems right now on the Bayway or Causeway. We’re looking good through both tunnels as well. Florida Highway Patrol reporting an accident Sycamore Drive and Amber Street. The roadway is blocked because of that accident to avoid that area.

Reports from News 5’s Traffic Reporter Kenny Fowler.