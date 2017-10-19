Domestic Violence Warrant Signed Against Steve Nodine

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) – Atmore Police tell News 5 that a domestic violence harassment warrant has been issued for Steve Nodine. According to Atmore Police Chief Chuck Brooks, the unnamed female victim signed the warrant Thursday.

Details on the nature of the alleged harassment are not immediately available.

When reached for comment, Mr. Nodine declined.

Nodine resigned as county commissioner in May, 2010 after the shooting death of his mistress Angel Downs. His trial for her murder ended with a hung jury. Nodine pled no contest to perjury and gun charges and served about three years behind bars.