Cattle Truck Overturns On Dead Man’s Curve in Birmingham

By Published:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WKRG) – Authorities are investigating a crash Wednesday afternoon in Birmingham where a cattle truck overturned on a section of road aptly named “Dead Man’s Curve”.

The crash occurred Wednesday around 4 p.m. on Interstate 20 West where it merges with Interstate 59 South.

The truck was carrying between 40 and 50 cattle, some of which perished in the crash. Several additional trailers and trucks were called in Wednesday evening to remove the remaining cattle from the interstate.

According to the captain of Birmingham Fire, the driver of the trailer was transported to UAB Hospital with injuries. The injuries did appear to be minor on the scene.

The overturned truck and subsequent clean-up backed up traffic for miles on both interstates.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s