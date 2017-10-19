Cattle Truck Overturns On Dead Man’s Curve in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WKRG) – Authorities are investigating a crash Wednesday afternoon in Birmingham where a cattle truck overturned on a section of road aptly named “Dead Man’s Curve”.
The crash occurred Wednesday around 4 p.m. on Interstate 20 West where it merges with Interstate 59 South.
The truck was carrying between 40 and 50 cattle, some of which perished in the crash. Several additional trailers and trucks were called in Wednesday evening to remove the remaining cattle from the interstate.
According to the captain of Birmingham Fire, the driver of the trailer was transported to UAB Hospital with injuries. The injuries did appear to be minor on the scene.
The overturned truck and subsequent clean-up backed up traffic for miles on both interstates.