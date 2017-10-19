Cattle Truck Overturns On Dead Man’s Curve in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WKRG) – Authorities are investigating a crash Wednesday afternoon in Birmingham where a cattle truck overturned on a section of road aptly named “Dead Man’s Curve”.

The crash occurred Wednesday around 4 p.m. on Interstate 20 West where it merges with Interstate 59 South.

The truck was carrying between 40 and 50 cattle, some of which perished in the crash. Several additional trailers and trucks were called in Wednesday evening to remove the remaining cattle from the interstate.

According to the captain of Birmingham Fire, the driver of the trailer was transported to UAB Hospital with injuries. The injuries did appear to be minor on the scene.

The overturned truck and subsequent clean-up backed up traffic for miles on both interstates.

'Cowboys' of Jemison have arrived to retrieve 45 cattle from overturned 18 wheeler. You can hear the cattle knocking at the trailer/mooing pic.twitter.com/rBkwWC5iFY — Stephon Dingle WIAT (@Stephon_Dingle) October 18, 2017

A cowboy checking on the cattle in Birmingham. That's not something you see or hear about everyday. Cattle still stuck in back 18 wheeler. pic.twitter.com/KfB6pnxBiB — Stephon Dingle WIAT (@Stephon_Dingle) October 18, 2017

Horses being transferred to a small trailer to make room for 45 cattle. #18WheelerAX pic.twitter.com/yP6VOGMAgg — Stephon Dingle WIAT (@Stephon_Dingle) October 18, 2017