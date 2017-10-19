BREAKING: Police Confirm Details of the Citgo Robbery, Accidental Shooting of Teenager

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department has released details of the robbery and shooting that took place at the Citgo gas station on Riverside Drive Wednesday night.

Police say that at 7:47 p.m. a male suspect entered the Riverside Food Mart at the Citgo gas station armed with a handgun. The suspect held the clerk at gunpoint and demanded cash from the register.

The victim complied and gave the suspect approximately $300 in cash. A second clerk at the store grabbed a handgun from under the counter and fired a single shot at the suspect.

Police say the bullet missed the suspect and struck a 15-year-old girl who was standing outside the store on the sidewalk.

According to new details from police, an unknown male who was driving away from the scene also fired a shot at the fleeing suspect and missed. The bullet struck the residence across the street from the gas station on the 1700 block of Riverside Drive. That bullet entered through the front door of the home and struck the television inside.

Officers were able to location 26-year-old Joseph Soutullo hiding in the woods across from the gas station. Soutullo was arrested and charged with robbery first degree.

