BREAKING: MPD Officer Killed in Off-Duty Overnight Crash

By Published: Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Mobile Public Safety Director James Barber confirms that Police Sergeant Jeremy Franks died in an off-duty single-car crash overnight. The crash happened at Tanner Williams and Glen Acres Drive in Mobile County. News 5 crews found investigators still on the scene just before Noon Thursday.

 

Director Barber tells News 5 that he personally knows Sergeant Franks. “He was an outstanding officer dedicated to his job. He will be dearly missed. He was just one of the guys you would lean on when something hard had to be done,” Barber told News 5.

Barber says no one witnessed the single vehicle crash, but it was a patrol car that first spotted the wreck.

Mobile Police will hold a press conference about the crash at 11:45. News 5 will stream it LIVE on WKRG.com and Facebook LIVE.

