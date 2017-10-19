BREAKING: Man Charged With Robbery

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) Joseph Soutullo, 26, is in Mobile-Metro Jail charged with first degree robbery.

Soutullo was booked shortly before 1 a.m. this morning, according to jail records.

Mobile police have not confirmed whether Soutullo is the suspect in a robbery at a Citgo Gas Station at Riverside Drive and Clubhouse Road in Wednesday night. A bystander was shot by a stray bullet fired during the robbery.

We are working to get more information on this breaking news story. Watch News 5 This Morning for the latest information.