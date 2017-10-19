BREAKING: Body Found, Believed To Be Missing Private Investigator Says ECSO

WKRG Staff Published: Updated:
Taylor Ashley Wright. Photo Courtesy: Brian C. Muhlbach/Facebook

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says a body found around noon Thursday is believed to be that of missing 33-year-old Taylor Wright.

The body was discovered in a wooded area off of Britt Road, the ECSO tweeted.

Taylor Wright was a private investigator and former police officer. She was reported missing by the Pensacola Police Department on Sept. 7th.

Sheriff’s deputies have arrested Ashley McArthur for first-degree premeditated homicide in connection with missing persons’ case, ESCO tweeted.

News 5 has a crew on the way to gather more details.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s