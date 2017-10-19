BREAKING: 13-Year-Old Goes Missing in Daphne, Police Ask for Public’s Help

DAPHNE, AL (WKRG) — Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a Daphne boy who has gone missing.

Daphne Police say Malachi Mark Callison, 13, was last seen Thursday morning in Daphne.

News 5 is told that Callison had a fight with his twin brother, grabbed a bible, and left his home. He has not been seen since.

A search is underway in Daphne and the surrounding neighborhoods. Police dogs are being used to help locate Callison.

Daphne Police are asking for any help to find the 13-year-old boy. We have a post on the WKRG Facebook Page that we are asking our fans to share.

Callison is a 13-year-old white male with blonde hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, shorts, and possibly wearing a green and black fedora hat.

The Daphne, Alabama Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Malachi Mark Callison. Malachi Mark Callison is a 13-year-old white male with blonde hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, shorts, and possibly wearing a green and black fedora hat in Daphne, Alabama on October 19, 2017. If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Malachi Mark Callison, please contact the Daphne Police Department at 251-621-9100 or call 911.