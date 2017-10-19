Bond Set for Wife Accused of Murdering Husband

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) – A judge set bond Thursday at $50,000 for Jenny Sumrall. She is charged with murder after she told investigators she shot her husband, Doug Sumrall once in the abdomen Tuesday night.

Prosecutors say the couple had a history of unreported domestic violence stemming from arguments over finances. The prosecution called Jenny Sumrall the main aggressor in Tuesday night’s incident. The defense called this a case of “battered spouse syndrome.”

Jenny Sumrall pleaded not guilty.

A preliminary hearing is set for November 20.

