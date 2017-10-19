Bond Set for Man Arrested After 6-Year-Old Shot by Stray Bullet

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — The man accused of firing the gun that led to a 6-year-old girl being hit by a stray bullet was in court Thursday morning.

A judge set the bond at $10,500 for 23-year-old Eric Blackledge, who is charged with second-degree assault and discharging of a firearm into an unoccupied building.

On Monday night, 6-year-old Kalaughan Franklin was struck by a stray bullet on South Scott Street. She was treated at the hospital and released, but is said to still be in pain.

Blackledge’s bond was $3,000 for the assault charge and $7,500 set for the discharging of a firearm charge. He remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court again on Friday.

State prosecutors have filed a motion to revoke bond, citing that Blackledge was already out on bond on felony controlled substance charges.