19-Year-Old Accused of Having Child Porn in Brewton

BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) – A 19-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in Escambia County, Alabama accused of possessing child pornography and having inappropriate contact with a victim under the age of 18.

David “Noah” Purdue was arrested and charged with five counts of possession of child pornography and one count of attempting to possess obscene material from a victim under the age of 18.

Purdue turned himself in to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office after a weeks-long investigation.

Last week, parents alerted deputies in Escambia County to Purdue and said they felt he made inappropriate contact with the child. They described the contact as sexual in nature.

After the complaint, an investigation was opened by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, the Alabama Department of Human Resources, and the Child Advocacy Center.

Purdue is being held at the Escambia County Detention Center and is awaiting a bond hearing.

The case remains under investigation and more details are expected to be released once the case progresses.