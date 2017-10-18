Vietnam Veteran Says VA Will Not Replace Wheelchair

(WKRG) — A Vietnam war veteran who had his leg blown off says the VA will not replace his wheelchair.

Ralph Perkins says when he spoke to VA officials they told him he did not follow the right protocol to get a new wheelchair.

Perkins says he had to purchase a new chair himself. He is unable to walk.

“I need to have a replacement wheelchair from the VA now,” Perkins said. “The wheelchair that I’m sitting in is a replacement wheelchair that cost me five thousand bucks.”

Biloxi, Mississippi VA Medical Center Director Dr. Christopher Saslo says he will be taking Mr. Perkins’ concerns very seriously and he will look into his request aggressively.

Perkins says if he would have gone through the proper channels to get a new wheelchair from the VA, it would have taken weeks.