Suspect in Shooting Deaths To Appear Before Judge for Separate Charge

Mobile, AL (WKRG) A man arrested last month for two separate, unrelated murders is expected back in court today. Richard Jones, 31, will go before a judge today on a different charge.

Jones’ attorney contacted News 5 Tuesday morning saying today’s hearing on a domestic violence charge could be “explosive.” He didn’t elaborate in the voicemail on what that could mean.

Here’s what we know so far:

Just about a month ago, Jones was arrested and charged with a pair of summertime shooting deaths. That arrest followed a brief standoff with police. Mobile Police claim Jones killed two people in two unrelated murders.

The first happened back in June near Caroline Avenue and Pine Street. Police say 37-year-old Eppie Farris was found early that morning near abandoned homes. Neighbors reportedly heard gunshots late the night before.

Police say Jones is also responsible for the July murder of Christopher Coleman. Coleman was shot to death on Frye Street, across from Mobile National Cemetery in the Oakleigh subdivision.

News 5 will bring you updates on this developing story later today.