MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Jacorey Jacobs of St. Luke’s is this week’s Greene and Phillips Player of the Week.

Jacorey scored 4 touchdowns and intercepted a pass in the Wildcats 38-35 win at Leroy.

He caught an 85-yard pass reception for a score and a 90-yard touchdown kickoff return late in the game to help lead the Wildcats comeback.

St. Luke’s is now 5-1 and will host Washington County High School Friday night.