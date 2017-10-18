Scambuster: Your Computer Is Under Attack

(WKRG) — Our computers have become our lives—and scammers try to exploit this. Jean Evans recently got this voice message on her answering machine

“Someone is trying to hijack your computer and try to steal your personal information. If it’s not fixed right away then your computer will become obsolete and all of your confidential information may become compromised.”

“I think it’s awful, it’s irritating, aggravating,” says Evans.

Evans knew it was a scam. We live now in a world where scam calls are expected. Because of this, she keeps a list of phone numbers on hand that they don’t answer. If the same number calls over and over, she looks them up on the internet, like she did with this particular call.

“And you’ll find oftentimes other people have received and they know that they are scams,” says Evans.

Experts say if you call the number back, the scammer will pose as a computer tech and will charge you for a bogus repair. And if you fall for it, you’ll be marked as a target and they’ll keep calling back with more scams.

Officials say just don’t answer the phone. If they never talk to a real person, they’ll soon move on to another number.