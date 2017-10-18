Randy’s Breast Cancer Fundraiser on a “Fast Track to Success”

Related Coverage News 5’s Randy Patrick Wears Pink

(WKRG) — Randy Patrick says, Yes I wear Pink! Randy’s name is on the Max Force Racing Ford and it will surely get the attention of ARCA race fans next week at the Kansas Speedway when Thomas Praytor takes the green flag on national television.

“It’s always cool to go to Kansas,” said Praytor, “it’s the only race we have in October, everybody brings out their pink cars with pink numbers, everything’s pink, it’s like that in racing during the month of October, it’s cool that we can come together in the community to try and raise awareness for breast cancer.”

Team owner Tommy Praytor told Randy, “Obviously your name is on the car, Randy Patrick, but it means a lot more than that to a lot of people in Mobile and around the world who’s had to fight the disease, we’re happy to be a part of the awareness program.”

Randy’s hoping to turn pink into green, as in cash, for the Real Men Wear Pink campaign. The Praytors are joining thousands of others in the world of sports to help finish the fight against breast cancer.

Tommy estimates the Randy Patrick Wears Pink logo will be seen around 60 times during the ARCA race, which will be televised live by FOX Sports 1.

Tommy Praytor added, “It will make for a really fun night of watching the race, because you make it a drinking game and a donation, so every time you see Randy Patrick on TV Fox Sports 1, take a drink, make a donation!”

Click this link to make a donation in Randy’s name: https://tinyurl.com/ycm956ur