MPD: Fight at Elementary School Leads to Gunfire Into House

Mobile (WKRG) — Mobile Police say a man fired into a house near Craighead Elementary School after a fight at the school’s driveway.

MPD says 20-year-old Samuel Young got into an altercation with someone else over a vehicle blocking a driveway at the school. Craighead is in the 1000 block of Ann Street.

Later, police say, Young took a rifle into a field behind a house in the 1200 block of Ann. Police say he began firing the gun into the home. According to police, the same people from the driveway fight were at the home.

Young was arrested and charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling.