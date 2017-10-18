Mobile Police Need Help Identifying Suspect Wanted in Two Robbery Cases

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify and locate a man that is a suspect in two robbery cases.

According to Mobile Police, on Oct. 6th, officers responded to a carjacking complaint at the Cloud 9 Vape parking lot on Hillcrest Road. Police say the first victim stated that while he was sitting inside his car beside the business, the male suspect pulled out a gun and demanded that he get out of his vehicle. The suspect then struck him several times in the face with the gun when he refused.

Police then say that the suspect ran and approached the second victim and threatened to shoot her if she did not get out of the car. He grabbed her by the arm and pulled her out of the vehicle and fled.

Anyone with information is asked to call Mobile Police at 251-208-7211.