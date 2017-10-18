Local Woman Finds Bear Shot To Death in Her Backyard

NAVARRE, FL (WKRG) – A Navarre woman says she found a giant dead bear in her backyard, and she posted video to a local Facebook community page showing the animal.

The post on The Concerned Citizens of Navarre page reads:

“Did anyone hear gunshots within the past 12 hours near Casa de Oro St. behind Publix? Found this bear in my backyard. Fish and wildlife is investigating.”

The woman who shot the video, Elizabeth Garrett, tells News 5 that she could clearly see gunshot wounds to the bear.

Others commenting on the post are outraged and concerned. News 5 has reached out to Florida Fish and Wildlife and we will have more on the story on News 5 at 10.