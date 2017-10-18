Inmate On The Run After Escaping Work Release in Loxley

LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – The Alabama Department of Corrections is warning the public of an inmate who escaped from a work release center late Tuesday night in Baldwin County.

40-year-old William Shawn Foster escaped from the Loxley Work Release Center around 10 p.m. on Tuesday. Details regarding his escape were not initially available.

Foster was serving a 20-year sentence for a conviction out of Madison County for manufacturing controlled substances.

According to authorities, Foster was last seen wearing the inmate uniform which is white pants with a white shirt. He is described as being 6’2″ and weighing about 185 pounds. Foster also has several tattoos across his body.

If you have any information about the escape or Foster’s whereabouts, contact your local law enforcement agency or call the Department of Corrections at 800-831-8825.

