Inmate Escapes Loxley Prison, Recaptured Within Hours

LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — An inmate from the Loxley Work Release Center is back behind bars after a brief taste of freedom overnight.

“It’s just a common thing around here for them to get out,” says Corey Williams. At least it seems that way. “It’s just very uncomfortable right now,” says Myrtle Ephriam. “It’s not good for something like this to happen.”

Tuesday night it happened again. 40-year-old William Shawn Foster, serving a 20-year sentence on drug charges, was discovered missing after a head count. Not long after that and a couple miles away, a bucket truck is stolen.

“The vehicle was located at a repair shop right at Interstate 10 and Highway 59,” says Lt. Doug Phillips with Loxley Police. “So, the subject evidently had walked or gotten transportation somehow to take the vehicle.”

By 3:30 in the morning, Foster was back in custody. He was captured near Evergreen by Conecuh County Sheriff’s deputies. “The vehicle was actually recovered before it was ever reported stolen,” says Phillips.

The work release facility is considered a minimum security prison. Last year a total of five inmates escaped; three walked away from a job site, two escaping from the prison.

Foster’s escape makes 8 inmates, so far this year, that have either walked away from a job or the prison itself.

Folks like Williams living in Loxley say something needs to change. “I think there should be some notification anytime somebody breaks out of that prison over there. We done got so used to it now.”

Once an inmate is unaccounted for a “BOLO” or “be on the lookout” is issued to law enforcement. Folks living around the prison property say they are usually notified too, but not always.