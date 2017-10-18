Ford Recalls 1.3 Million F-Series Pickup Trucks

WKRG Staff Published:

(CNN) — Ford is issuing a recall for more than a million F-Series pickups sold in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

The problem is a door latch issue that could allow the door to open while the truck is in motion. It can also prevent the driver from opening the door when necessary.

The F-150 pickup has been the best selling vehicle in the country for decades.

The affected models include some of the 2015, 2016, and 2017 F-150s.

Also included in the recall are some 2017 Super Duty pickups.

Ford estimates that repairs will cost $267 million.

The company says it is not aware of any incidents or injuries associated with the latch issue.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s