Ford Recalls 1.3 Million F-Series Pickup Trucks

(CNN) — Ford is issuing a recall for more than a million F-Series pickups sold in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

The problem is a door latch issue that could allow the door to open while the truck is in motion. It can also prevent the driver from opening the door when necessary.

The F-150 pickup has been the best selling vehicle in the country for decades.

The affected models include some of the 2015, 2016, and 2017 F-150s.

Also included in the recall are some 2017 Super Duty pickups.

Ford estimates that repairs will cost $267 million.

The company says it is not aware of any incidents or injuries associated with the latch issue.