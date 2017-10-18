FHP: Florida Trooper Injured by Driver Traveling the Wrong Way on Highway

Published:

Pensacola, FL (WKRG) — A report from the Florida Highway Patrol says one woman was seriously hurt and a State Trooper had minor injuries following a crash Tuesday night on Highway 29.

The report says the car driven by 37-year-old Judy Ruhland was traveling south in the northbound lanes of Highway 29 at around 9 p.m. Tuesday night.  A state trooper got ahead of Ruhland’s car in the southbound lane and pulled into the median to warn drivers of what the report called “impending danger.”

The report says Ruland’s car crashed into a construction area and hit the trooper’s vehicle in the median.  Ruland was taken to West Florida Hospital with what are described as serious injuries.  The trooper was taken Baptist Hospital with what are described as minor injuries.  While the report indicates alcohol was not involved, the narrative says charges are pending based on a blood test requested by Ruland.

