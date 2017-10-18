Coast Guard Cutter Damaged in Early Morning Fire

GULFPORT, Mississippi (WKRG) – The Coast Guard Cutter Brant was damaged in an early morning fire while moored in Gulfport.

According to the U.S.Coast Guard, at approximately 5:00 a.m., two Coast Guard members who were aboard the cutter became aware of the fire, located on the port-aft area of the vessel, and took initial actions to put out the fire using a fire extinguisher.

Members from Gulfport Fire Department also responded and arrived on scene at 5:05 a.m. and extinguished the fire.

“We are thankful no one was hurt in the fire,” said Cmdr. Zachary Ford, the head of the response department at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans. “Without the quick response and actions taken by the Gulfport Fire Department, this incident could have been much worse.”

The two Coast Guard members on the vessel were evaluated by emergency medical services and have been released.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.