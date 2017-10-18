City of Mobile Asking for Public Input on Park Renovation

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile is asking for the public’s help in choosing the final onsite amenities and landscaping for the first phase of the new trail at Three Mile Creek.

The City encourages citizens to fill out a brief survey to gather input on what those final details will be. Click here to fill out the survey.

The options include fitness equipment, trash receptacles, exercise stations, security, landscaping, recycling stations, and conservation areas.

The first phase begins on the north side of Three Mile Creek starting from Tricentennial Park and continues on to West Ridge Road.

The City broke ground on the trail last May. The new bridge, one of the recent components, was installed Wednesday.

“I encourage everyone to take this opportunity to give feedback on this trail, especially those who live, work and play in this area,” said Mayor Stimpson. “We will continue to seek public input as we begin building the next phases of the Three Mile Creek. Our goal is to link neighborhoods, businesses, and residents across Mobile and educate our citizens on one of our precious waterways.”

The new trail will feature a 10-foot wide walking and biking path, a fitness zone, landscaping, lighting, benches, a kayak launch, and educational signs.

If you’re interested in becoming more involved with the project, you can contribute to the Mobile Greenway Fund. The Mobile Greenway Fund was established by The Community Foundation of South Alabama to receive charitable contributions and grants to support the City of Mobile’s Greenway Initiative. To make a contribution, contributions can be mailed to CFSA at P.O. Box 990, Mobile, AL 36601, checks payable to Mobile Greenway Fund. Donors may also give through PayPal at www.communityfoundationsa.org and designate the “Mobile Greenway Fund” when making their donation.