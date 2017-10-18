BREAKING: Woman Charged With Domestic Violence

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) A woman is in jail charged with domestic violence hours after a shooting on General Lee Avenue in Mobile.

Jenny Sumrall, 42, was booked in Mobile Metro Jail shortly before midnight. The address listed in jail records for Sumrall is on General Lee Avenue, the same road where a shooting occurred Tuesday night. According to police, a man was shot in his chest during a domestic violence situation. The husband and wife were the only people home at the time of the shooting.

Mobile police confirmed late Tuesday the wife was being questioned by detectives, but a spokesperson for the department would not release the names of those involved.

The husband was transported to USA Medical Center in serious condition.