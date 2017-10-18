BREAKING: School Buses Collide in Mobile, Seven Students Taken in Ambulance

J.B. BIUNNO By Published: Updated:

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — Two school buses carrying students have collided on Lott Road in Mobile, sending seven students to the hospital.

News 5 is told a car stopped short on Lott Road around 3:15pm on Wednesday, with the two school buses behind the vehicle rear-ending one another.  More than a dozen students were treated at the scene and seven were transported to the hospital.

The two buses were transporting students from Mary G. Montgomery High School and Semmes Middle School.

The buses did not appear to have suffered serious damage, other than a busted bumper on the back bus.

This is a breaking news story… more to follow…

