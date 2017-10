MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — A Mobile Police Officer has crashed into a minivan on Halls Mill Road.

The accident happened around 10:00am at Halls Mill Road near Noble Drive North in Tillman’s Corner. The MPD vehicle appeared to t-bone the minivan on the driver’s side.

According to preliminary reports, the driver of the minivan was entrapped and is believed to have been rushed to the hospital.

No word yet on any injuries to the officer behind the wheel.

