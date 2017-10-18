BREAKING: Mobile Police Investigating Commercial Robbery, One Shot at Citgo on Riverside Drive

WKRG Staff Published: Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are at the Citgo gas station investigating a commercial robbery where one uninvolved person was shot at the intersection of Riverside Drive and Club House Road off of Dauphin Island Parkway in Mobile.

The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

The suspect is still at large.

There is another possible incident on Gill Road, but it is unknown if that incident is related.

We have a News 5 crew on the scene. We will have a live look at the scene at News 5 a 10 pm.

