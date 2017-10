Grand Bay, AL (WKRG)

Grand Bay fire officials say two people escaped a house fire early this morning. It’s described as an electrical fire in one room of the house. Heavy smoke damage is making the home unlivable.

The call came in at about 4:44 am this morning for the home on Old Pascagoula Road near West Grand Bay Farms road. Fire officials say the owner and his wife got out without injuries.

Grand Bay also received assistance from St. Elmo Fire and Forts Lake/Jackson County FD