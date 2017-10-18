Accused Sex Traffickers Arrested, Children Rescued in Alabama, Florida and Mississippi During National Sting

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT/WKRG) — A man is currently in the Shelby County jail after he was arrested by the FBI as part of their Operation Cross Country XI.

The FBI announced results of the operation Wednesday; 84 juveniles were recovered across the country, including a 3-month-old child, and 120 arrests were made.

WKRG has learned that the Shelby County arrest was the only arrest in Alabama.

In Florida there were 5 children rescued from alleged sex traffickers, and 2 accused traffickers were arrested. The arrests were in Jacksonville and Miami. One accused sex trafficker was arrested in Mississippi

“We at the FBI have no greater mission than to protect our nation’s children from harm,” said FBI Director Christopher Wray. “Unfortunately, the number of traffickers arrested—and the number of children recovered—reinforces why we need to continue to do this important work.”

Antonio Key is charged with human trafficking in the second degree, and is being held in the Shelby County jail without bond.

Operation Cross Country XI involved more than 55 FBI field offices and 78 FBI-led Child Exploitation Task Forces made up of more than 500 law enforcement agencies.

“Child sex trafficking is happening in every community across America,” said John Clark, the CEO of National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. “We are working to combat this problem every day,” he explained, adding that NCMEC is “proud to work with the FBI on Operation Cross Country to help find and recover child victims.”