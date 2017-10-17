Woman in “Bonnie & Clyde” Crime Spree on Gulf Coast Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison

PENSACOLA, FL (WKRG) — The woman behind a crime spree across the Gulf Coast with her deceased boyfriend has pled no contest to charges filed in Escambia County, Florida.

State Attorney Bill Eddins announced Tuesday that that Brittany Nicole Harper was sentenced to 20 years in state prison for the robbery, false imprisonment and grand theft auto charges she pled no contest to.

Harper and Blake Fitzgerald were responsible for a lengthy crime spree across Missouri, Alabama, Georgia and Florida in early 2016. Authorities finally caught up with Fitzgerald and Harper on February 4, when the couple took a Pensacola family hostage and stole their truck. A 15-minute standoff ensued, with Fitzgerald reportedly using Harper as a human shield. Fitzgerald was killed, while Harper survived with gunshots wounds to the leg and ankle.

Fitzgerald and Harper were nicknamed “Bonnie & Clyde” for their elusive run.

Officials believed the two were planning to get married in their trip to Pensacola, amidst their run of crime in the area.