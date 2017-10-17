WATCH: First Video of Dollar General Armed Robbery in Mobile, Workers Duct Taped

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) –  The first surveillance video has surfaced showing the armed robbery of a Dollar General in Mobile that led to workers being left duct taped after the crime was committed.

The video shows the two robbers enter the Dollar General with a woman hiding behind the front door before crawling on her hands and knees.  The robbers appear to both be holding handguns.

According to the police report, two men armed with handguns entered the Dollar General at 769 Snow Road North shortly before 9:30 Sunday night. The two suspects duct taped some of the employees while forcing the manager to open the safe. The suspects then fled the store with the money.

If you have information on this crime, you are asked to call Mobile Police at (251)-208-7211.

