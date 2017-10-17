U.S. Senate Candidate Doug Jones Meet & Greet Event in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Bay Area Young Democrats will host a meet & greet with Senate Candidate Doug Jones on Wednesday, Oct. 18th.

The Meet & Greet will take place at 2355 Venetia Road from 6pm-8pm off of Dog River in Mobile.

The event will also feature musician Lee Yankie and various local businesses who have donated in support of Doug Jone’s candidacy.

The Bay Area Young Democrats say they are very excited to host Doug Jones and have the Mobile Area get to know him. Christian Smith, President, said “Often Mobile is ignored in state politics we are very excited Doug and his campaign staff will be coming down here and the Gulf Coast will have the opportunity to hear his plans for Alabama.”

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, email bayareayoungdems@gmail.com or sign up to attended the event at: http://bit.ly/sailtosenate